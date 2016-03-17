Price recovery dampens Asian gold demand
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
New York's Plaza Hotel is set to go on sale in an auction next month, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
David and Simon Reuben hold the mortgage on the five-star hotel and scheduled a foreclosure auction for April 26, Bloomberg said, citing a source.
For sale are the Plaza's hotel rooms, its restaurants and retail space. It's being sold in a package that includes the Dream Downtown hotel, the news agency reported.
Plaza Hotel could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
SHANGHAI China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said in an article published in the state-owned China Securities Journal on Saturday.