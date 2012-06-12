June 12 India's Sahara Group is set to buy New
York's landmark Plaza Hotel for $570 million, The Times of India
reported on Tuesday.
The deal for the Plaza, the 105-year-old luxury hotel near
New York's Central Park, is expected to be announced by the end
of this month, The Times reported, citing a source close to the
talks.
The Plaza is jointly owned by Elad Properties, an
Israeli-owned real estate company, and Saudi-based Kingdom
Holdings Co, according to the hotel's website. It has
been managed by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Inc since 1999.
Elad, has agreed to sell its stake to Sahara Group, the
Times reported, citing a source.
Kingdom, the investment vehicle of Saudi billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, will hold a 25 percent stake once the deal
is completed, according to the report.
The report also said Fairmont would continue to operate the
Plaza for two years before handing over control to Sahara.
Sahara could not be reached immediately for comment. Elad,
Fairmont and Plaza officials did not immediately return calls
seeking comment.
Sahara bought London's Grosvenor House Hotel in 2010 and is
in negotiations to buy out some Marriott hotels in London,
according to the report.