HONG KONG Jan 10 Private equity firm CVC
is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in SPi
Global Holdings, a business outsourcing unit of Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co, for about $320 million including
debt, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
PLDT, Manila's second-most valuable listed company, had put
an 80 percent stake in SPi Global on the block last year as it
looks to shed non-core businesses. The auction attracted
interest from global buyout firms including Bain Capital and
Carlyle Group as well as CVC, Thomson Reuters
publication Basis Point reported on Wednesday.
PLDT said in a Philippine Stock Exchange filing last month
that it was finalising a deal without identifying the buyer.
CVC and Carlyle declined comment, while PLDT and Bain did
not offer an immediate comment.