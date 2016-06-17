BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
MANILA, June 17 The Philippine Competition Commission said on Friday it will conduct a "comprehensive review" of the $1.5 billion acquisition by Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and Globe Telecom Inc of San Miguel Corp's telecoms assets.
"The review is intended to ensure that the transaction will, in the end, result in sustained gains for the public by not restricting competition," the anti-trust agency said in a statement.
The agency also said it had yet to approve the deal. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales)
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: