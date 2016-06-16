MANILA, June 16 The Philippines' two largest
telecom firms have agreed to share each others' online content
and applications, company officials said on Thursday, paving the
way for faster web services in a country that ranks near the
bottom in Asia in internet speeds.
The deal between Globe Telecom Inc and Philippine
Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) comes less than a
month after they bought San Miguel Corp's telecom
assets for $1.5 billion in a bid to boost snail-paced internet
in the Southeast Asian nation.
The Philippines' telecoms regulator has however said the
country's two main operators have one year to boost chronically
slow internet speeds or it will revoke approval of the
acquisition.
The Philippines ranked 21st out of 22 Asian countries in
terms of internet speed, just ahead of Afghanistan, according to
a 2015 study by data analytics firm Ookla.
"With an effective domestic internet peering in place, Globe
customers will gain direct access to content and applications
hosted by PLDT data centers and vice-versa," Gil Genio, Globe's
chief technology and information officer, told a briefing.
PLDT-hosted content and applications will be treated as
local content, removing the need to be routed overseas, which
causes additional transit costs and slower data transmission,
PLDT said in a statement.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)