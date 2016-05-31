* Decision was 'difficult' but necessary - San Miguel pres
* Prospective partners deterred by legal complexities - pres
By Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, May 31 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp's $1.5 billion sale of assets to the
country's two main telecoms players was just enough to recoup
the food-to-power group's investment in a six-year attempt to
build a presence in the telecoms industry, its president said on
Tuesday.
San Miguel agreed to sell the assets, including prized 700
megahertz spectrum, to Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
(PLDT) and Globe Telecom Inc for 69.1 billion
pesos ($1.5 billion) in a deal announced on Monday.
The sale came two months after talks on a possible joint
venture with Australia's Telstra Corp Ltd collapsed.
Letting go of the telecoms assets was a "difficult" but
necessary move, San Miguel President Ramon Ang said at a news
conference on Tuesday. Without mentioning companies by name, he
said some potential partners had been deterred by legal
complexities surrounding the development of the country's
telecoms industry.
PLDT had previously said it was considering legal action
against the National Telecommunications Commission, the industry
regulator, over the latter's pronouncement that it would be
difficult to reallocate the 700 MHz spectrum because it was
already assigned to San Miguel.
Ang said on Tuesday he had not sought any premium for the
asset sale, so that negotiations could be quickly concluded and
PLDT and Globe could begin work to improve their services.
Proceeds from the sale would add to San Miguel's already
large cashpile with a view to being reinvested in core
businesses like toll roads, food, petrochemical and oil
refining, Ang said.
($1 = 46.7550 Philippine pesos)
