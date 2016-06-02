By Enrico Dela Cruz
| MANILA, June 2
MANILA, June 2 The Philippines' telecoms
regulator said on Thursday it has given the country's two main
operators a year to boost chronically slow internet speeds or it
will revoke approval to take over prized spectrum agreed as part
of a $1.5 billion deal this week.
The deal for use of the 700 megahertz spectrum is part of
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and Globe
Telecom's joint acquisition of conglomerate San Miguel
Corp's telecoms business for 69.1 billion pesos ($1.48
billion).
"We gave them one year to improve the service," National
Telecommunications Commission (NTC) deputy commissioner Edgardo
Cabarios told Reuters by telephone. "The idea there is for us to
close the gap because we are far behind our neighbours like
Malaysia and Singapore."
The Philippines has one of the slowest internet services in
Asia, placing 21st out of 22 countries, according to analytics
firm Ookla.
PLDT spokesman Ramon Isberto said his firm is mobilising
resources to be able to start using the 700 Mhz spectrum and
other frequencies "as early as possible within the year".
"We gave a timeline that said mobile internet services will
improve progressively within the next 12 months," said Yoly
Crisanto, a Globe spokeswoman.
($1 = 46.5600 Philippine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Neil Jerome
Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)