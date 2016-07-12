MANILA, July 12 The Philippines' two largest
telecom firms on Tuesday sought to stop the competition
regulator from reviewing a $1.5 billion deal inked with
conglomerate San Miguel Corp which critics said could
strengthen their market dominance.
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and
Globe Telecom Inc separately asked the Court of Appeals
to stop the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) from
scrutinising the deal to buy San Miguel out of the sector,
officials at the two companies said.
Ray Espinosa, PLDT regulatory affairs head, said in a
statement to reporters that the deal is "deemed approved" under
the regulator's own rules.
Under the deal, PLDT and Globe will buy a 700 megahertz
spectrum network from San Miguel, prized for its wider reach and
compatibility with fourth generation (4G) telecommunications
services. They will also return control of other frequencies to
the government, allowing for a new competitor to begin
operations.
But industry watchers have said market entry would still be
difficult given the significant capital expenditure necessary to
compete with PLDT, which controls 57 percent of the wireless
market, and Globe, which holds the remaining 43 percent.
The deal, struck on May 30, came soon after President
Rodrigo Duterte said he was considering easing rules on foreign
ownership of companies to stoke a fast-growing economy plagued
by slow Internet access.
"We are disappointed that they have decided to resort to a
lawsuit against the PCC to prevent a comprehensive review of
this deal," said the PCC, an independent body created in
February under landmark fair trade legislation.
"While the PCC is working on an expedited basis to complete
the review as quickly as possible, PLDT in their recent action
have now sought to delay resolution of an issue which is of
great importance to public interest and welfare," it said.
San Miguel was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)