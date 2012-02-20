MANILA Feb 20 The Philippines' most valuable listed company, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), and the country's largest power retailer, Manila Electric Co (Meralco), both met their guidance for core net profit in 2011, a top official of the two firms said on Monday.

Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of PLDT and president of the group's affiliate Meralco, told reporters the phone firm and the utility company hit their core net profit guidance of 39 billion pesos and 14.5 billion pesos, respectively.

Philex Mining Corp, a sister firm of PLDT, likely grew its net income in 2011 from 2010 largely due to better gold and copper prices, Pangilinan said. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)