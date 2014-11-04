Nov 4 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
(PLDT)
* Q3 net income 7.93 billion pesos ($177 million) vs 9.25
billion pesos a year earlier
* Q3 core net income 8.727 billion pesos, down 7 percent
from a year earlier
* Nine-month net income 28 billion pesos, down 3 percent
from a year earlier
* Nine-month service revenue hits 122.9 billion pesos, up 1
percent from a year earlier
* PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said in a statement 2014
core net income is expected to hit 37 billion pesos, down from
an initial guidance of 39.5 billion pesos.
* For the full earnings statement, click on (bit.ly/1phocxN)
($1 = 44.9200 Philippine peso)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Erik dela
Cruz in Manila)