MANILA May 30 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and rival Globe Telecom will not require the approval of the Philippines' Congress to complete their agreed deal to buy the telecoms assets of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, PLDT said on Monday.

PDLT's head of regulatory affairs, Ray Espinosa, made the comment during a news conference after PLDT and Globe, the country's top two telecoms service providers, said they are jointly buying food-to-power conglomerate San Miguel's telecoms business in a deal valued at 69.1 billion pesos ($1.48 billion).

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Reporting by Kenneth Maxwell)