Nov 20 PledPharma publ AB

* Decides to carry out a preferential rights issue

* Says upon full subscription PledPharma receives proceeds of about 75.6 million Swedish crowns before issue costs

* Says subscription period in the rights issue runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15

* Says according to terms of the rights issue, five (5) existing shares entitle to subscribe for one (1) new share for price of 16 crowns