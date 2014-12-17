BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Aurora Optoelectronics' share private placement application
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
Dec 17 PledPharma Publ AB :
* PledPharma's rights issue oversubscribed by 34 pct
* Says rights issue was subscribed to about 99.4 pct with subscription rights (a total of 4,693,939 shares)
* Says receives approximately 75.6 million Swedish crowns ($9.91 million) before issue costs
* In addition, 1,629,651 shares have been applied for subscription without subscription rights, corresponding to about 34.5 pct of total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6309 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on Friday.