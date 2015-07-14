July 14 The Match Group, part of billionaire Barry Diller's IAC/InterActive Corp, said it would buy online dating website PlentyOfFish in a deal valued at $575 million.

IAC said in June it planned to take its dating business public, which includes the popular dating site Match.com and mobile app Tinder. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)