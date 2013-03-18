BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
LONDON, March 18 Plethora Solutions Holdings PLC : * Placing to raise £2.124M * Has entered into agreements with its lenders in relation to a debt
restructuring
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.