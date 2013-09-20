BRIEF-Apollo Capital LLC raises its stake in GLG Pharma to 11.33 pct
* Said on Monday that Apollo Capital LLC increased its stake in the company to 11.33 pct from 3.83 pct
Sept 20 Plethora Solutions Holdings PLC : * Positive CHMP opinion * Positive CHMP opinion for PSD502 a treatment for premature ejaculation * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Says co enters into a cooperation contract with a US-based firm Vical Incorporated, on joint development of genetic medication for treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B
* Says Omnitel has acquired 3.6 million shares in Wizit Co Ltd , and is holding 5.2 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake