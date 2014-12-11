LONDON Dec 11 North Sea-focused oil service
provider Plexus said on Thursday it did not expect its
business to be hit by weak oil prices this year or beyond as it
sees continued demand for its niche equipment.
The supplier of specialist oil and gas drilling technology,
which is listed on London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM),
said it expected the sharp decline in oil prices to be temporary
and that long-term investments in the sector would sustain
demand for Plexus' services.
"Although we are of course taking these global dynamics very
seriously, I must stress that we currently remain confident for
this year and beyond," Plexus Chairman Jeffrey Thrall will say
at the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.
Major oil companies have already announced spending cuts on
the back of the steep drop in oil price to close to $60 per
barrel from around $115 in June.
Thrall will also stress in his speech that the shale sector
is expected to take the biggest hit from weak oil prices, an
area the company is not currently involved in.
Plexus' wellhead equipment for complex high pressure high
temperature (HPHT) fields will remain in demand as operating
costs on these projects are comparatively lower than on shale
wells, Thrall will say.
"Plexus uniquely is able to offer significant time savings
to operators which is now more important than ever in this age
of careful cost control," he said in prepared comments that were
circulated to the market.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)