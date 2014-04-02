(Adds details, background, share movement)
April 2 Plug Power Inc said it bought
fuel-cell stack maker ReliOn Inc for about $4 million in an
all-stock deal, as the company looks to diversify its supplier
base.
Plug Power shares rose 4.5 percent after the bell as the
deal also helps the fuel-cell maker expand into the stationary
back-up fuel cell market.
Canada's Ballard Power Systems Inc is
currently Plug Power's exclusive supplier of fuel-cell stacks in
North America and some European countries. The stacks convert
hydrogen and oxygen into electricity.
The U.S.-listed shares of Ballard Power were down 3 percent
in extended trading. They closed 8.5 percent higher at $4.87 on
the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
Plug Power said it expects the acquisition to add to
earnings in 2015 and contribute to the development of its
GenDrive fuel-cell systems.
Spokane, Washington-based ReliOn's customers include AT&T
Inc, Sprint Corp and Verizon Communications Inc
.
Shares of Plug Power, which expects to post its first-ever
profit in the fourth quarter this year, closed at $7.48 on the
Nasdaq. They have sky-rocketed 4,335 percent in the past year.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Sneha Banerjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)