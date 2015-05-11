UPDATE 4-Oil steadies but rattled by concern about OPEC's clout
* Relentless rise in U.S. oil production weighs on crude prices
May 11 Fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc reported a bigger adjusted quarterly loss as costs more than doubled.
The company's adjusted net loss widened to $12.9 million, or 7 cents per share, from $7.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier, as total administration costs doubled during the first quarter ended March 31.
Revenue jumped 69 percent to $9.4 million as the company shipped more fuel cells. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SINGAPORE, May 9 Pakistan State Oil has cancelled a tender to buy jet fuel for delivery in June amid a border dispute between the South Asian country and Afghanistan, a source at the company said on Tuesday.