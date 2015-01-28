BP beats first-quarter expectations amid higher oil prices, production
LONDON, May 2 British oil major BP beat analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday as higher oil prices and production helped improve its bottom line.
Jan 28 Fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc toned down its sales outlook for 2015, saying it had decided to put out numbers "people could rely" on after receiving "a lot of criticism for under-delivering."
The company's shares fell as much as 10 percent to $2.86 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.
Plug Power now expects sales "in excess of $100 million", Chief Executive Andy Marsh said on a business update call.
The company had earlier forecast full-year sales of $130 million. Analysts on average estimated sales of $123.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
LONDON, May 2 British oil major BP beat analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday as higher oil prices and production helped improve its bottom line.
DUBAI, May 2 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) is "very positive" about 2017 despite global challenges, its chief executive said on Tuesday.