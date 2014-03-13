March 13 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc
posted a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by a $21 million
charge related to its stock warrants.
The company's net loss widened to $28.9 million, or 8 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.5
million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 35.5 percent to $8 million.
The company's stock has soared since it said on Feb. 26 it
would supply its hydrogen fuel cells to Wal-Mart Stores Inc
.
Plug Power sources its fuel cell stacks from Canada's
Ballard Power Systems Inc . The stacks convert
hydrogen and oxygen into electricity.