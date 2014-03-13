March 13 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by a $21 million charge related to its stock warrants.

The company's net loss widened to $28.9 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.5 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 35.5 percent to $8 million.

The company's stock has soared since it said on Feb. 26 it would supply its hydrogen fuel cells to Wal-Mart Stores Inc .

Plug Power sources its fuel cell stacks from Canada's Ballard Power Systems Inc . The stacks convert hydrogen and oxygen into electricity.