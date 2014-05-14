May 14 Fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc's
net loss rose more than eight-fold in the first quarter, hurt by
a $68.4 million charge related to its stock warrants.
The company's net loss rose to $75.9 million, or 57 cents
per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $8.6 million, or
18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 13 percent to $5.6 million.
Plug Power's shares, which have risen more than 1500 percent
in the past 12 months, closed at $4.09 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)