LONDON, March 26 Banks are preparing debt financing of up to 475 million euros ($518.84 million) to back the potential sale of Netherlands-based Plukon, one of the largest chicken producers in Europe, banking sources said on Thursday.

Gilde Buy out Partners bought Plukon in 2009 and hired JP Morgan to explore a sale of the company in 2014, the banking sources said.

The sale is attracting interest from private equity firms including Bain and several corporate buyers, the banking sources said. Preliminary bids are due March 27, they added.

The debt financing will total up to 475 million euros if senior and subordinated debt is used to finance the sale.

That financing structure would have leverage of around 5.5 times Plukon's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 72.5 million euros.

If all-senior debt is used, the financing will total 400 million euros, including undrawn debt, and will have leverage of 4.5 times debt to EBITDA, the sources said.

Either financing is likely to consist of leveraged loans or high-yield bonds, they added.

Plukon is a poultry meat processor and ready-meals producer. It services major retailers, industrial meat processors and foodservice clients and employs around 1800 people in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, according to Gilde's website.

Bain, Gilde and Plukon were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)