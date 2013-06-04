June 4 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc said
a mid-stage trial of its experimental muscle pain drug was put
on clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to
a serious allergic reaction in a patient.
The company, which develops therapies based on
placenta-derived stem cells, said the patient required
hospitalization after the reaction.
Pluristem said the study consisted of 74 patients and this
was the first incident of a serious allergic reaction.
"The patient was discharged from the hospital the following
day, following the resolution of all her symptoms," the Israeli
biotechnology company said.
The drug, dubbed IND 15038, aims to treat intermittent
claudication or muscle pain.
Under a clinical hold, the FDA can suspend or delay an
ongoing study and ask for information from the company. After
submitting the data, the regulator has 30 days to respond to the
applicant.
Trading was halted on the company's stock, which was down
3.6 percent at $3.22 in premarket trading on Tuesday.