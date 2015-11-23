Nov 23 Gambling technology company Playtech Plc
said it was terminating its agreement to buy retail
forex trading company Plus500 Ltd as it was unlikely
to obtain approval for the deal from UK's Financial Conduct
Authority by December end.
Playtech, founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, had
agreed to buy Plus500 for about $700 million in
June.
The company said on Monday that following an update from the
FCA on Friday, it was of the view that the steps being proposed
to address certain concerns would not sufficiently satisfy the
regulator to enable the company to obtain approval by Dec. 31.
Playtech said it would not incur any financial penalties
with respect to the termination and that it had no immediate
plans related to its existing 9.9 percent holding in Plus500.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)