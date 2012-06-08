By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, June 8 PLUS Markets Group, the
stock exchange and market services company, has urged
shareholders to back the planned sale of its stock exchange for
smaller companies to British broker ICAP following media
reports of shareholder opposition.
PLUS, which last month agreed to sell its loss-making stock
exchange unit to ICAP for 1 pound ($1.56), said in a regulatory
statement on Friday that the proposed disposal remains "in the
best interests of shareholders".
The group also reiterated that the unit's stock exchange
licence will be revoked by British regulator the Financial
Services Authority if the sale to ICAP is not completed by June
22, a move that would result in the business being wound up.
The statement follows media reports that shareholders
holding a fifth of PLUS shares had tabled a motion to unseat the
chairman and chief executive because they had backed the ICAP
deal.
The deal looked straightforward until Gulf Merchant Bank
unveiled a rival takeover offer last week, which was immediately
rejected by PLUS.
It said last week that while the "headline consideration
from GMB appears greater...the GMB proposal is materially less
attractive in terms of net financial benefit".
ICAP's takeover is central to the broker's plan to move
aggressively into futures trading for the first time and tackle
the dominance of the NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse
exchanges.
Analysts view the deal as a move by the broker to pay a cut
price for PLUS's exchange licence, a potentially attractive
asset as global regulators look to force more of ICAP's core
over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.