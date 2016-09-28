Sept 28 Retail currency trading firm Plus500 Ltd said its founders would sell up to 15.5 million shares in the company.

The Israel-based company said the sale, via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, represents about 13 percent of its shares and that it would not receive any proceeds.

Accelerated bookbuilds, whereby investment banks sell shares quickly in one or two days, are typically run at a discount to a company's stock price.

The company said on Wednesday that the founders would continue to hold about 22 percent of the company's shares upon the completion of the stake sale. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)