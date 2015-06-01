(Corrects paragraph 5 to say this is Playtech's second, not
June 1 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi's Playtech
Plc agreed to buy retail forex trading company Plus500
for about 460 million pounds ($703.52 million) in cash
to strengthen its position in the online trading platform
business.
Playtech said it would pay 400 pence per share, an 8.1
percent premium to Plus500's Friday close. The deal is expected
to add to earnings immediately.
Playtech said it expects the acquisition to be completed by
the September-end, subject to regulatory approval.
"The combination of Plus500 with Playtech's recently
acquired TradeFX business will enable the combined business to
maximise the market opportunity and product offering by
utilising the strengths of both businesses," Playtech said on
Monday.
Plus500 is Playtech's second acquisition of trading
platforms.
The gambling technology company said earlier this year it
would buy a majority stake in trading platform and payment
services provider TradeFX for $224 million.
Sources told Reuters in May that Playtech was in talks to
buy currency trading platform AvaTrade.
Playtech provides software used in sports betting and online
casino and poker games and counts Betfair, William Hill
and Paddy Power as its licensees.
($1 = 0.6539 pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)