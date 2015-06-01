* Playtech to buy Plus500 for about 460 mln stg
* Second online trading acquisition in quick succession
* Plus500 under pressure from money laundering rules
* Plus500 shares close below offer price of 400 pence
By Aashika Jain
June 1 Playtech Plc, the online gaming
company founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, has agreed to
pay about 460 million pounds ($700 million) to buy Plus500
, a retail forex trading shop feeling the strain of
money laundering rules.
The deal will expand Playtech's online trading platform and
comes hot on the heels of its entry to the business through the
acquisition of a majority stake in Trade FX.
By striking a deal now, Playtech stands to benefit from the
turmoil at Plus500, whose market capitalisation has halved since
it announced on May 18 that some clients' accounts would be
frozen while it conducted more rigorous checks.
"They are being opportunistic but it's not without risk,"
said Nick Batram, analyst at Peel Hunt. "The timing could be
fantastic, or it could look a bit silly."
Playtech said it would pay 400 pence per share for Plus500.
The stock spiked to 403 pence early on Monday before retreating
to close at 374.5 pence, up just 1.2 percent.
Millions in losses from the sudden removal in January of a
long-held ceiling on the Swiss franc has spurred a merger and
acquisition boom that some in the online currency trading market
had long predicted.
Playtech, which provides software used in sports betting and
online casino games, is aiming to carve a niche in currency
trading using its technology, particularly as the gambling
industry comes under pressure from higher taxes and tougher
regulation.
Playtech said it finalised the deal within a week of
Plus500's statement on a review by Britain's financial watchdog.
Playtech Chief Executive Mor Weizer said he believed Plus500's
situation "is capable of being remedied".
Plus500, a sponsor of Spanish soccer team Atletico Madrid,
is headquartered in London but runs most of its operations from
Israel. Its backers include hedge fund manager Crispin Odey.
Playtech said it expected the acquisition to be completed by
the end of September. It might not be its last: a source told
Reuters last month that Playtech was in talks to buy currency
trading platform AvaTrade.
In an interview on Monday, Weizer declined to comment on
specifics but said more acquisitions were possible. "I do
believe we will see consolidation over a period of time, and we
intend to act as an aggregator," he said.
Playtech's shares closed up 0.5 percent at 834 pence.
($1 = 0.6587 pounds)
