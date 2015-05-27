* Group revenues down $4 mln over last two weeks

* Follows suspension of some client accounts

* Shares down more than 60 pct since May 18

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, May 27 Retail FX trading company Plus500 , backed by hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, said on Wednesday efforts to meet new money laundering rules had "significantly" knocked revenue at its UK unit.

The group, which runs most of its operations from Israel but is headquartered in London, said a number of client accounts had been suspended as it sought to acquire the necessary documentation and information for them to trade.

That sparked a run on the shares which has seen them lose more than 60 percent of their value since May 18.

Revenue generated by customers at its UK subsidiary had been "significantly impacted by recent events", the company said, and while other units were unaffected, group revenue had fallen around $4 million over the last two weeks.

"At this point it is not possible to accurately estimate the possible effect on the Group's annual revenue," the company said, adding that it was working at "full speed" to get clients back trading.

The company said it had 40 staff working on the project and it expected it would take another month to work through the backlog, with costs of doing so estimated at $2 million.

Despite the troubles, Plus500 said year-to-date group revenue of $107.9 million had already exceeded its first-half 2014 total, while new customers had been added at higher rates than last year.

The net cash position of the company at May 26 was $92.2 million pounds, it said, which excludes money held for clients in segregated accounts.

The board of Plus500 also reiterated its confidence in the reliability of its accounts and said its business model was sound.

"The Board has taken a number of lessons away from this current situation and is determined to restore Plus500's business to full health," Chairman Alastair Gordon said ahead of the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

"We assure customers and shareholders that Plus500 has a sustainable business model and is managed and governed by a Board which is committed to transparency and robust compliance."

London-based hedge fund Odey Asset Management is the top external shareholder with almost 13 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows, while JP Morgan Asset Management holds a 6 percent stake. (Editing by Jason Neely)