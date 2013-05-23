May 23 Shares of Ply Gem Holdings Inc, which makes building products for homes, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $1.5 billion, as investors tap into companies that cater to the recovering U.S. housing market.

The North Carolina-based company's shares opened at $22.35 in their New York Stock Exchange debut, 6 percent above the IPO price of $21.

Ply Gem Holdings sold 15.8 million shares in the offering, raising $332 million, after pricing its offering above its planned $18 to $20 price range.

Private equity firm CI Capital Partners will hold 68.4 percent of the company after the offering if the underwriters exercise full rights to buy additional shares, Ply Gem said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which operates brands such as Ply Gem, Mastic Home Exteriors and Variform, makes customized fencing, windows, doors and other home exterior products.