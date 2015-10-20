Oct 20 PMC-Sierra Inc said Microsemi
Corp's $2.2 billion unsolicited offer for the chipmaker
could lead to a "superior proposal".
Microsemi's offer on Monday trumps a $2 billion bid from
Skyworks Solutions Inc for the company.
"PMC's board of directors believes, after consultation with
its financial advisers and outside legal counsel, that the
Microsemi proposal would reasonably be expected to lead to a
Superior Proposal," the company said in a statement.
However, the company said it was evaluating Microsemi's
proposal and was yet to determine its superiority over
Skyworks's bid.
PMC-Sierra said it will discuss the offer with Microsemi,
but made no assurances of a definitive agreement or transaction.
PMC-Sierra, however, said it still recommended a deal with
Skyworks.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)