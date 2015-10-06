(Adds details)

Oct 5 Apple supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc said it would buy chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc for $2 billion in cash to expand its portfolio, customer base and end market applications.

PMC-Sierra shareholders will receive $10.50 per share in cash, representing a 37 percent premium to the stock's close on Monday, the company said.

"We plan to leverage PMC's innovative storage systems, flash controllers, optical switches and network infrastructure solutions to expand our engagements with some of the world's leading OEMs and ODMs as well as emerging hyperscale data center customers," Chief Executive David Aldrich said in a statement.

Skyworks, whose chips are used in the new iPhones, expects the deal to immediately add to earnings.

Reuters reported last week that PMC-Sierra, which designs semiconductor equipment and develops software solutions for enterprises, cloud data centers and telecom carriers worldwide, was looking to sell itself.

Skyworks expects to fund the deal with cash on hand and new debt. The boards of both the companies have approved the deal.

Semiconductor dealmaking has reached more than $80 billion so far this year, already surpassing every full year on record, with the exception of 2000, when M&A in the sector hit $115.5 billion.