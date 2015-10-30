(Adds analyst quote, updates price)
Oct 30 Microsemi Corp hiked its offer
to buy PMC-Sierra Inc to about $2.33 billion, topping a
$2.27 billion bid from Skyworks Solutions Inc and
extending - but perhaps not ending - a bidding war that started
almost two weeks ago.
Microsemi launched its latest offer less than five hours
after Skyworks raised its bid, pushing PMC-Sierra's shares to a
more-than nine-year high of $12.08 on Friday.
Microsemi's cash-and-stock offer was worth the equivalent of
$11.88 per share, pipping Skyworks' cash offer of $11.60.
"From Skyworks' side we do believe that up to $12.50 still
makes sense for them to do it, so I think there is still a
little play left," D.A. Davidson & Co analyst Thomas Diffely
said.
PMC-Sierra, based in Santa Clara, California, designs
chip-making equipment used in cloud data centers and
telecommunication infrastructure.
Aliso Viejo, California-based Microsemi, which also makes
chip equipment and provides software for cloud data, has been
trying to build up its communications business at a time of
surging demand for data storage on the cloud.
Skyworks, a supplier to Apple Inc, makes chips used
in radio frequency and mobile communications systems, and the
Woburn, Massachusetts company is trying to diversify beyond its
dependence on chips for smartphones.
Microsemi had earlier offered to buy PMC-Sierra for $11.50
per share, while Skyworks had offered $10.50.
PMC-Sierra's shares were up 2.4 percent at $11.92 in early
afternoon trading. Microsemi's shares were down 3.2 percent at
$35.60, while Skyworks' were up 3 percent at $76.85.
Up to Thursday's close, PMC-Sierra's shares had risen more
than 50 percent since Oct. 5, when Skyworks made its first bid.
Skyworks shares have fallen about 9 percent in that period.
Microsemi shares have fallen about 1.55 percent since its
initial offer on Oct. 19.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)