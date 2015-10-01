Oct 1 Chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc is
looking to sell itself and has hired a financial adviser,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of PMC-Sierra, which has a market value of about
$1.30 billion, were down 6.6 percent at $6.77 in extended
trading on Thursday.
PMC is looking to be bought by other semiconductor
companies, rather than by private equity firms, the report said,
quoting one of the people. (bloom.bg/1VqLGQ9)
No deal is imminent, the report said.
Representatives at PMC were not immediately available for
comment.
Santa Clara, California-based PMC designs semiconductor
equipment and develops software solutions for enterprises, cloud
data centers and telecom carriers worldwide.
MediaTek Inc and other companies looking at
entering the solid state drives (SSD) market could be eyeing
PMC-Sierra, Nomura Securities said in a research note on
Thursday.
