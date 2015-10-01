(Adds name of investment bank, new sourcing)
By Liana B. Baker
Oct 1 Chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc is
looking to sell itself and has hired financial adviser Qatalyst
Partners to assist in the process, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The sales process is in its early stages and the company's
plans could still change, the people said, asking not to be
named because the matter is private.
Representatives for Qatalyst and PMC-Sierra were not
immediately available for comment.
Shares of PMC-Sierra, which has a market value of about $1.3
billion, rose 7 percent after Bloomberg first reported the news
Thursday. Shares then reversed and were down 6.6 percent at
$6.77 in extended trading on Thursday.
Santa Clara, California-based PMC-Sierra designs
semiconductor equipment and develops software solutions for
enterprises, cloud data centers and telecom carriers worldwide.
Taiwan's MediaTek Inc and other companies looking
to enter the solid state drives (SSD) market could be eyeing
PMC-Sierra, Nomura Securities said in a research note on
Thursday.
Semiconductor dealmaking has reached more than $80 billion
so far this year, already surpassing every full year on record,
with the exception of 2000, when M&A in the sector hit $115.5
billion.
Qatalyst also advised Atmel Corp on its recent $4.6
billion sale to Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Diane Craft)