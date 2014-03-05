LONDON, March 5 Global economic growth eased
last month as adverse weather conditions hit the service
industry in the United States and Japan, a business survey
showed on Wednesday.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with
Markit, fell to 53.0 from January's 54.0 but held above the 50
mark that divides growth from contraction for the 17th month
running.
"The global economy registered an unexpected slowdown in
February. However, this appears to be the result of a number of
temporary drags on service sector growth," said David Hensley, a
director at JPMorgan.
Its global services index sank to 52.5 from 53.8 but
incoming new orders accelerated and firms built up a backlog of
work, suggesting this month may be better.
A survey released on Monday showed global manufacturing
growth accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly three years
last month as the developed world outshone emerging markets.