LONDON May 8 Business activity across emerging
markets expanded slightly in April following four months of
declining growth, but output fell in all the BRIC emerging
economies, a survey showed on Thursday.
HSBC's composite emerging markets index of manufacturing and
services purchasing managers' surveys edged up to 50.4 from 50.3
in March, but remained well below its long-run trend level of
53.9.
The data showed declining output in the four largest
economies, Brazil, Russia, India and China - below the 50
threshold that marks the difference between expansion and
contraction.
Based on data from purchasing managers at about 8,000 firms
in 17 countries, the survey showed manufacturing output across
emerging markets was broadly stagnant in April, while services
activity growth was unchanged from March's weak rate.
"Big economies from Russia, Turkey, Poland to South Africa
all lost momentum," said Murat Ulgen, HSBC chief economist for
central and eastern Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, in a
statement.
The future output index, which tracks firms' expectations
for activity in 12 months' time, fell to a new low in April,
mainly reflecting a sharp weakening in output expectations in
Brazil and Mexico and the weakest sentiment in China in 2014 so
far.
The HSBC index is calculated using data produced by Markit.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Toby Chopra)