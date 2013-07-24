BERLIN, July 24 Germany's private sector
expanded for a third consecutive month in July as the
manufacturing sector returned to growth, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
The data suggests Europe's largest economy is recovering
after losing steam late last year and struggling in early 2013.
Markit's preliminary composite Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), measuring growth in both the manufacturing and services
sector and covering more than two-thirds of the economy, rose to
52.8 in July, its highest in five months, from 50.4 in June.
The reading, which came in above the 50 mark that separates
growth from contraction, indicates the German economy could grow
by up to 0.4 percent in the third quarter, Markit chief
economist Chris Williamson said.
The German economy held up well during the early years of
the euro zone crisis but growth has since slowed and it only
narrowly skirted a recession in early 2013 thanks to private
consumption.
The survey released on Wednesday showed new orders in the
private sector rose above 50 for the first time in five months
and firms hired new staff, ending a two-month run of job cuts.
"Germany's private sector shook off its recent bout of
malaise in July, as stronger manufacturing and services growth
underpinned the fastest pace of output expansion for five
months," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.
"The return to new business growth sets a positive tone at
the start of the third quarter and a rebound in employment
numbers adds to the air of positivity in the latest figures."
A sub-index tracking the manufacturing sector, which had a
bad start to the year, rose to 50.3, climbing back above the 50
mark for the first time since February and beating even the
highest forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 50.0.
Factories' output increased as they worked through backlogs
and took on more new orders as euro zone and domestic demand
improved, although contracts from abroad remained weak.
Williamson said this was probably due to emerging markets'
fading appetite for investment goods and Germany losing out to
the United Kingdom and Japan, which are benefiting from
depreciations in their currencies.
Manufacturers profited from lower raw material prices, with
input prices falling more sharply than factory-gate prices and
therefore reducing the squeeze on operating margins. They cut
jobs for a fourth straight month.
The services sector fared well, with an index measuring
business activity increasing to 52.5 in July, its highest level
in five months, as firms received more new orders, hired more
staff and business expectations brightened.
"(Firms are) seeing more enquiries, more orders being placed
and they're also being more aggressive in their own marketing
(and) advertising, so they're hoping to feed off that as the
year goes on," Williamson said.
But service providers faced the steepest rate of cost
inflation since March 2012, with input prices increasing more
sharply than output prices.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)