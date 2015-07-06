Greek debt relief deal "closer than ever", Greek PM Tsipras says
ATHENS, May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.
JAKARTA, July 6 U.S. cigarette giant Philip Morris International Inc plans to sell shares worth more than $1 billion in Indonesia's PT HM Sampoerna Tbk, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Philip Morris has tapped investment banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, J.P. Morgan and local firm Mandiri Sekuritas for the share sale, the Wall Street Journal said.
Last month, Philip Morris said Sampoerna will explore options to comply with a new Indonesia stock exchange regulation requiring a minimum free float of 7.5 percent. All listed Indonesian firms have to comply with the rule by Jan. 30, 2016.
Philip Morris owns 98.18 percent of Sampoerna and only 1.82 percent is in public hands. Sampoerna had total market value of more than $23 billion.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
LONDON, May 9 The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will set out plans by the middle of this year to widen access to Britain's interbank payment system, part of efforts to boost the country's financial infrastructure.