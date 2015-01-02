* UK manufacturing PMI falls short of forecasts
* Consumer credit growth at nine-year high
* Small business lending starts to pick up
* Mortgage approvals fall to lowest since June 2013
* GRAPHIC: UK factory PMI r.reuters.com/tap74s
By Andy Bruce and David Milliken
LONDON, Jan 2 Hopes that Britain's economic
recovery will become less reliant on big-spending consumers
ebbed further on Friday as data showed manufacturing growth
weakened at the end of last year while lending to individuals
soared.
Sterling hit a 16-month low after the Markit/CIPS UK
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a closely-watched
monthly business survey, hit a three-month low in December,
missing all forecasts in a Reuters poll.
Separate data from the Bank of England showed lending to
consumers surged at its fastest rate in nearly a decade in the
three months to November, and business lending showed signs of
picking up despite a slowing housing market.
Taken together, the figures suggested Britain's upturn --
one of the strongest among advanced economies in 2014 -- will
remain biased towards consumption rather than other sources of
growth such as investment and exports.
With a national election due in May in which the economy
will take centre stage, signs of weaker manufacturing growth may
concern finance minister George Osborne.
"This morning's UK data releases show that the long
hoped-for economic rebalancing story is not playing out as
envisaged," said James Knightley, economist at ING.
"With employment and real household disposable income set to
rise robustly in 2015 consumer spending looks set to become the
UK's main growth engine once again."
While holding above the 50 threshold for growth, the
manufacturing PMI fell to 52.5 from November's 53.3, well short
of the Reuters poll consensus of 53.7.
Growth in new factory orders also dropped to a three-month
low and export orders stagnated.
For the fourth quarter, the PMI showed the weakest growth in
a year-and-a-half -- boding ill for official manufacturing data
for the end of 2014.
CREDIT-FUELLED RECOVERY?
The BoE credit data showed consumer lending beat economists'
expectations to rise at an annualised 8.3 percent in the three
months to November, a pace last seen in October 2005.
There were also signs that businesses' reluctance to borrow
from banks eased, particularly among smaller firms which have
historically found it hardest to get credit.
Net lending to non-financial businesses dropped by 149
million pounds, the smallest decline since August, and lending
to small businesses rose by 286 million - the biggest increase
since records started in May 2011.
Year-on-year, both types of lending are down by around 2
percent, the smallest declines since records started in 2012.
The BoE data also added to evidence that Britain's housing
market has cooled off markedly. The number of mortgages approved
dropped to its lowest since June 2013, though the size of the
decline in November was less than economists had expected.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)