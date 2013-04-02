LONDON, April 2 Britain's manufacturing sector
shrank for a second consecutive month in March, a survey showed
on Tuesday, leaving the country's more resilient services sector
as the best hope of avoiding a new recession.
The Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers' index
came in at 48.3, only slightly above February's shock reading of
47.9, and a touch weaker than the consensus forecast.
The output component of the survey fell in March at its
fastest pace since October.
The survey suggests manufacturing exerted an even bigger
drag on growth between January and March than it did in the
fourth quarter of 2012, when it accounted for a third of the
economy's 0.3 percent contraction.
"The onus is now on the far larger service sector to prevent
the UK from slipping into a triple-dip recession," said Rob
Dobson, senior economist at Markit.
Official GDP data for the first quarter won't be released
until April 25 but the evidence so far suggests a strong risk
that Britain will record a second consecutive quarter of
contraction - the technical definition of recession.
A third recession in less than five years would be an
embarrassment for the government which is sticking to tough
austerity measures despite faltering growth at home and abroad.
Despite the weakness in the economy, the Bank of England is
not expected to take new stimulus measures when it meets on
Wednesday and Thursday, although more action is widely expected
before the end of the year.
The Markit report blamed the poor performance of
manufacturing in March on tough market conditions, subdued
client confidence and ongoing bad weather.
New orders from abroad contracted for the 15th month running
in March. The survey blamed the fall on weak demand from Europe
and strong competition in U.S. and South Asian markets.
In further bad news for UK policymakers, there were also
signs that inflation pressures were picking up. Output prices
rose at the fastest pace in three months while input prices
picked up sharply, driven by the weakness of sterling and higher
energy and food costs.
Manufacturing accounts for around a fifth of British
economic output. Surveys of the construction and service sectors
for March are due to be released on Wednesday and Thursday
respectively.
There have been signs that the services sector is faring
better than manufacturing. It grew at its fastest pace in five
months in February, according to Markit and official data showed
it notched up its best performance in January for five months.