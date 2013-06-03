* Manufacturing set to contribute to UK recovery in Q2

* New orders rise at fastest pace in over two years

LONDON, June 3 A strong rise in new orders helped Britain's manufacturing sector grow at its fastest pace in over a year last month, a survey showed on Monday.

The sector's expansion for a second month running will boost optimism that Britain's recovery is becoming more broad based and less reliant on the services sector.

The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.3 in May from an upwardly revised 50.2 in April, more than a full point higher than the consensus forecast. April's reading was originally below the 50-mark that divides growth from contraction.

Factory output contracted 0.3 percent in the first three months of 2013 and has been a drag on growth for much of the past year.

"Signs that the manufacturing sector is recovering will add further weight to the Bank of England's decision to wait and see before adding to its accommodative policy stance," said Markit economist Rob Dobson.

The Bank of England is widely expected to refrain from action when it concludes its June policy meeting on Thursday. The central bank bought large sums of government bonds between March 2009 and October 2012, but has more recently focused on measures - such as the Funding for Lending Scheme - to boost the flow of credit to households and businesses.

The survey suggested a broad-based improvement, driven by new orders particularly from the domestic market. Job creation was recorded for the first time in four months and input cost inflation eased, helped by weaker commodity prices.

A run down of finished goods stocks suggests output could rise further in the coming months as firms refill warehouses.

"Although the domestic market was the main impetus to new order inflows, demand from overseas markets at least managed to keep its head above water," said Dobson.

Manufacturing accounts for just over 10 percent of Britain's economy but punches above its weight since rises in manufacturing tend to have a positive knock-on effect on services. (Reporting by Christina Fincher; Editing by Toby Chopra)