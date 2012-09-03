* UK manufacturing PMI beats forecasts at 49.5
* PMI shows stabilisation as domestic orders rebound
* Bolsters views of unchanged central bank policy
By Sven Egenter
LONDON, Sept 3 The downturn in Britain's
manufacturing sector eased in August after domestic clients
placed more orders, an unexpectedly strong survey showed on
Monday, increasing the chances that the country is finally
moving out of recession.
The jump in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) bolsters
expectations that the Bank of England will not raise the amount
of stimulus it provides for the economy on Thursday, and that it
will stick to its plan to buy 50 billion pounds ($79.4
billion)of gilts by November.
However, pressure still remains on the government to take
bolder steps to boost an economy that has not fully recovered
the output lost in the wake of the 2008-2009 financial crisis,
and has been stuck again in recession since late 2011.
The Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI jumped to a four-month
high of 49.5 in August from a downwardly revised 45.2 in July,
its lowest level since May 2009.
The August figure continues to show ongoing contraction in
the manufacturing sector but easily beats even the most
optimistic economist's forecast in a Reuters poll.
"It is not a great number, but it is clearly not the
bloodbath that the previous month suggested," said Alan Clarke
from Scotiabank. "It's less negative, not more positive. It
reassures us that we are stagnating and not slumping."
Sterling rose to a near two-week high against the dollar
and gilt futures fell after the data.
BUSINESS BANK
A stagnation in new orders was a marked improvement from the
slump seen in the prior month, with the orders index jumping to
49.9 from the 41.8 in July -- the biggest one-month gain in the
survey's history.
"The marked easing in the rate of contraction at UK
manufacturers is heartening," said Rob Dobson, economist at
survey compiler Markit.
However, the sector remains fragile and faces big headwinds.
"Overall demand remains too lacklustre to provide an imminent
and sustained recovery, with investment spending still weak and
domestic austerity ongoing," Dobson said.
Most economists predict now that gross domestic product will
be lower this year than in 2011, and many see only a sluggish
recovery next year.
Under pressure even within his own Conservative party,
finance minister George Osborne is trying to revive the economy
without spending taxpayers' money as he struggles to meet his
main goal of reducing of Britain's huge budget deficit.
Osborne proposed a "small business bank" on Sunday to bring
together existing schemes to boost lending to small businesses,
and potentially more.
EXPORTS WEAK
While most economists agree that the lack of credit is
hampering smaller firms, the main drag on the economy remains
the euro zone debt crisis, hurting exports and business morale.
The euro zone manufacturing sector contracted faster than
previously thought last month, despite factories cutting prices,
as core countries failed to provide any support.
British manufacturers reported a modest increase in new work
from domestic clients, Markit said. "The rate of decline in new
export orders also eased sharply, despite weak demand from
mainland Europe," the survey compiler added.
The decline in output was centred on the investment goods
sector, while consumer goods producers ramped up production.
Highlighting the uphill struggle ahead, a survey by business
lobby EEF showed earlier on Monday that Britain's manufacturers
faced the toughest trading conditions since the end of the
financial crisis in the past three months because the euro zone
debt crisis sapped export demand as well as morale at home.
"The weaker global outlook precipitated by the ongoing
economic challenges in Europe has clearly hit home," EEF chief
economist Lee Hopley said in a statement.
But while weak growth has derailed the government's efforts
to balance the budget within five years, the economy has
continued to create jobs and unemployment has fallen. The
surveys showed that manufacturers on balance kept adding staff
despite pressures on profits.