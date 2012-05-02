LONDON May 2 Global manufacturing activity
picked up pace last month but there remained a marked divergence
between the United States and the euro zone, a report showed on
Wednesday.
The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management
organisations, rose to 51.4 in April from March's 51.1.
It was the fifth month the index has held above the 50 mark
that divides growth from contraction.
"The gain reverses slight declines in February and March and
leaves the survey little changed on the year. The PMI's
production component is consistent with 2.5 percent annualised
growth in global manufacturing," said David Hensley at JPMorgan.
Output, new orders and employment all continued to rise last
month, JPMorgan said, with the U.S. again one of the principal
spurs of growth.
But euro zone factories sank further into decline last month
as a downturn that started in the periphery appears to be taking
root among core members France and Germany, earlier data showed.
By contrast, a gauge of China's manufacturing offered more
evidence that the world's second-biggest economy bottomed out in
the first quarter of the year, while factory growth in emerging
rival India ticked up.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. factory growth accelerating but
barely any growth in British manufacturing.
The index combines survey data from countries including the
United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.