June 1 Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing Manufacturing Index for May. PMI Output Orders Jobs Deliv Stocks Inp New Prcs export April 51.4 53.1 51.8 51.2 50.2 48.5 56.2 51.7 May 50.6 51.0 51.4 51.6 50.9 47.1 50.0 49.7 The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.