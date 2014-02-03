LONDON Feb 3 Growth in global manufacturing
activity was little changed last month from December as the pace
of new orders remained near recent elevated levels, a report
showed on Monday.
JPMorgan's Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
dipped to 52.9 in January from 53.0, above the 50 mark that
indicates growth for the 14th month. The December number was the
highest since May 2011.
"The global manufacturing sector maintained its solid growth
momentum at the start of the year, with production and new
orders expanding at rates above their respective averages for
the current recovery," said David Hensley, a director at
JPMorgan.
A sub-index measuring new orders nudged down to 54.3 in
January from 54.4 in December.
The main index was boosted by solid growth in Britain and
Japan but held back by a weak pace of expansion in the United
States and a poor performance in emerging markets such as China,
Brazil and Russia.
Factories increased headcount for the sixth month to meet
the demand, albeit at a slightly slower pace than in December.
The JPMorgan Global PMI uses the U.S. Markit PMI, which was
steady in January, for its calculation.