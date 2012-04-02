LONDON, April 2 Global manufacturing activity
held steady in the first quarter after modest expansions in
production, new orders and employment last month, a report
showed on Monday.
The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management
organisations, dipped to a 51.1 in March from February's 51.2.
But it was the fourth month the index has held above the 50
mark that divides growth from contraction.
"The global PMI was little changed in March and remained at
a relatively low level consistent with subdued growth in goods
expenditures," said David Hensley at JPMorgan.
Growth continued to accelerate in the United States but this
was offset by contractions in the euro zone and China, JPMorgan
said.
Earlier data from the euro zone showed its factory sector
contracted for the eighth straight month in March and that a
downturn that began in periphery members has spread to the core
of Germany and France.
In the United States, the world's biggest economy the pace
of growth in the manufacturing sector picked up a tad in March
and British factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in 10
months.
The index combines survey data from countries including the
United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.