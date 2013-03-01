LONDON, March 1 Growth in global manufacturing
eased to a modest pace last month, hampered by weaker showings
in China, the euro zone and Britain, but supported by stronger
growth in the United States, a business survey showed on Friday.
JPMorgan's Global Manufacturing PMI, produced with research
and supply management organisations, fell to 50.8 in February
from 51.4 in January.
That was the third straight month the index has been above
the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.
The survey showed factories took on more workers last month
to meet rising new orders.
Earlier data showed the pace of growth in the U.S.
manufacturing sector picked up to its fastest rate in over a
year and a half in February as new orders continued to
accelerate.
But European manufacturing appeared no closer to recovery
last month while growth in Asia cooled, pointing to ongoing
weakness in global demand.
The index combines survey data from countries including the
United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.