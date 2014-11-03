(Refiles to clarify last paragraph, specifies June 2013)
LONDON Nov 3 British manufacturing activity
expanded at the fastest rate in three months in October but weak
demand from the euro zone sent export orders tumbling at the
fastest pace since January 2013, a survey showed on Monday.
The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index(PMI) rose to 53.2 from 51.5 to touch its highest level
since July, confounding expectations for a reading of 51.2 in a
Reuters poll of economists.
Growth in new orders rose from September's 17-month low to
its highest since July thanks to increased demand in the
domestic market.
But policymakers may be perturbed to see new export orders
falling at the fastest pace in 21 months. Minutes from the Bank
of England last month showed most of its rate setters were
concerned about the euro zone economy.
Still, PMI compiler Markit said the survey augured well for
British economic growth in the last three months of this year.
"Although the pace of expansion remains below that seen at
the start of the year ... it is positive to see the sector break
its recent sequence of slower growth," said Rob Dobson, senior
economist at Markit.
"However, this was partly offset by a further drop in new
business from overseas, as exporters were hit by a near-stagnant
euro zone economy and a relatively strong euro-sterling exchange
rate."
The PMI underlined the lack of inflationary pressure in
Britain's economy. Factory gate prices rose at the weakest pace
in 16 months, reflecting lower raw material costs and stronger
competition, while input prices fell for the second month.
Britain's factories hired at a slower rate than in
September, with the rate of job creation the second-weakest
since June 2013.
(Reporting By Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)